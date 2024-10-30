Joan I. Brann, 98, was born in Mexico, Maine on Aug. 24, 1926, to Henry Duguay and Clara Poulin Duguay and passed away on Oct. 25, 2024 at the Augusta Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Joan was employed at several shoe factories, the Augusta General Hospital, and worked for the state.

Her greatest joys were her family and working with Dick in their big garden; she also liked to play bingo.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Richard “Dick;” daughter, Janet Theriault and her husband, Philip; son-in-law, Ronald Cummings and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Brann; and six siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cummings, of Sidney; and son, Jim Brann, of Whitefield. Joan lived with Jim and Sylvia for six months before moving to Augusta Rehab. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shawna Merrow, Tony and Corey Cummings, Tari Sawyer, Jim and Randy Brann, and Philip and Brent Theriault; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Augusta Rehabilitation and Nursing for the best care for Joan; they are great people.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Joan’s name to the activity fund at Augusta Rehabilitation.

Joan’s visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to noon with a memorial service immediately after at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St. in Augusta. Following her memorial service there will be a committal service at Chelsea Heights Cemetery, on River Road in Chelsea.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home website, khrfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

