Joan L. Moody went home to be with the lord on Dec. 20, 2024. Joan was 94. She passed away at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Joan was born on June 7, 1930 in Revere, Mass., to Waldemar and Florence Christianson. Joan was the second of seven children.

Joan lived in Washington. She lived in Revere, Mass. for a few years then moved back to Maine.

Joan graduated from Waldoboro High School (A.D. Gray) in 1948. She took a business class and excelled in shorthand and typing. Joan and her sister, Marion, would go singing together and at times they would be on the radio singing.

Joan married David Moody on Jan. 15, 1950. They had 50 years together before his passing. Joan and David had three children, Linda, Stephen, and Peter. Joan waitressed at Moody’s Diner and when the children were young, she sold Avon.

In 1979 David and Joan bought land in Thomaston, which is where Dave’s Restaurant came to be. They added a bakery, seafood market, and gift shop in 1994. Joan was a waitress at Dave’s Restaurant and worked in the gift shop.

Joan loved traveling the country with David. They lived in Florida in the winters for 20 years after they retired.

Joan loved spending time with her family, playing cards and bingo. Joan loved her dogs.

Joan was a member of Medomak Valley Senior Citizens Club and held office for six years. Joan was also a member of the Wilderness Church where her son-in-law, Murray Davis, was the pastor. After Murray passed, Joan went to Orff’s Corner Church where Bob Bellows, her brother-in-law, was the pastor.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, David Moody; son, Stephen Moody; brothers, Waldamar Christianson Jr. and Donald Christianson; sisters, Marion Whitmore, Anna Christianson Bickford, and Shirley Christianson Black; great-grandson, Brendan Lash; and granddaughter, Robyn Davis.

Joan is survived by her sister, Norma Sproul, of Round Pond; brother-in-law, Rex Bickford, of Waldoboro; daughter, Linda Moody Davis, of Waldoboro; son, Peter Moody and his wife, Susan, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Lisa Truesdell and husband, Will, of Wiscasset, Wendy Lash and her partner, Barry Widdecomb, of Rockport, Jason Moody and his wife, Janet, of Greenville, S.C., Stephanie Conroy and her husband, Philip, of Pompano Beach, Fla., Peter Moody Jr., of Waldoboro, Greg LaFortune and his wife, Julie, of Belfast, Lee Pennington and her husband, Alan, of Windham, Linsey Moody Dunham and her husband, Jeff, of Windsor, and Jillian Richards; along with 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; along with many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will take place on Dec. 31, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will directly follow the time of visitation at 1 p.m. also at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro with a burial in Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro directly following the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Moody family, please visit Joan’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

