Joan M. Legg, 83, of Bradford Road, Wiscasset, passed away April 9, 2021, at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Greenlawn Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a gathering afterwards.

