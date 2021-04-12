Joan M. Legg, 82, of Bradford Road, Wiscasset, died Friday, April 9, 2021 at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth.

She was born in Wiscasset on March 12, 1939, the daughter of A. Raymond and Helen L. (Jones) Dalton.

She graduated from Wiscasset High School, class of 1957.

Joan was an active member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset for over 40 years, where she served as both a member of the choir and as a member of the Altar Guild. She was active in many other church activities, including her time spent working in the Bargain Basement Thrift Store and her love for the annual Strawberry Festival.

Joan held many varied interests. Among them was a passion for art, spending years taking classes in various mediums, and producing beautiful paintings for family and friends to enjoy. She was an avid reader, often having more than one book going at a time. She was a gardening enthusiast and enjoyed time spent working in her gardens. She enjoyed family reunions and trips to PEI. But above all else she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Norman E. Legg of Wiscasset; two daughters, Lisa Gallant of Norway, and Karla Browne of Utah; one stepson, Brian Legg of Pawtucket, R.I.; one stepdaughter, Joanne (Mark) Sheehan of N.H.; five grandchildren, Matthew Erickson, Ryan (Josie) Erickson, Patrick (Gabby) Browne, Sarah Browne, and Priscilla Gallant; one great-granddaughter, Prudence Everly Browne; two brothers-in-law, Gregory Curtis and Ronnie Legg; and four sisters-in-law, Delia Dalton, Ellen Dalton, Doris Legg, and Carole Legg; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; one son, Stanley Curtis Jr.; four brothers, Raymond Dalton, Stanley Dalton, Theodore Dalton, and Gerald Dalton; and her ex-husband, Stanley Curtis Sr.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or alz.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

