Joan T. Anderegg, 95, of North Whitefield, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She passed peacefully with loved ones by her side.

Joan was born in New Britain, Conn., on Aug. 3, 1924. She was predeceased by her son, Jonathan Schlosser; and husband, Eugene Anderegg.

Joan leaves behind daughters, Mary, Susan and Alice (Lynn); sons, George, Peter and Stephen; good friends, Imelda Yorkus and Toni Brann; and the Vigue family who were always ready to lend a hand.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 25 at Saint Denis Church, Route 126, Whitefield.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to A Paw in the Door 16 Winter St, Bath, ME 04530 or the Activities Program at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation 188 Eastern Ave, Augusta, ME 04330.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationofmaine.com.

