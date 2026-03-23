Joan W. Hall, 84, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 17, 2026. Joan was born on Feb. 24, 1942 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Carlisle Cameron Whitney and Edra Irene McLellan. She was raised in Abbotsford, Quebec, where she grew up on her family’s farm surrounded by livestock, apple orchards, and the beauty of the Eastern Townships. That upbringing shaped her strong work ethic, appreciation of all creatures, her very green thumb, and the importance she placed on family.

In 1970, Joan married James Hall at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. Together, they built a life in Damariscotta where they raised four boys, Mark, Lance, Dane, and Michael, defined by love, hard work, and commitment to family and community, and always showing up for others. Joan took immense pride in her sons and cherished time with them and their families throughout her life.

Joan spent most of her adult life in Damariscotta where she formed lasting friendships and was known for her reliability and care for others. She worked at the Yellowfront Grocery where she made many of her earliest connections in town and sourced countless beef bones for her family’s German shepherd, and boxes of scrap lettuce leaves for home-raised livestock destined for the freezer. Loved pets were ever-present, including numerous dogs, cats, and a favorite Ritz Cracker-eating sheep and a feisty parrot with a mind and vocabulary of its own.

Joan’s working life progressed to include providing cleaning services to local doctors’ offices and private homes, hostess duties at The Cheechako restaurant, and then on to a long and rewarding career as a Home Health Aide and Certified Nursing Assistant, providing in-home care to countless seniors.

She approached her work with compassion and a deep sense of responsibility – supporting her clients by focusing on what mattered most to each person in her care – helping them maintain dignity, independence, and important routines of daily life. Joan found happiness in the simple aspects of life in Maine. She loved gardening and reading in her backyard oasis. Her gardens were filled with sunflowers and countless other regional plants, seeds and clippings often sourced and shared among fellow avid gardeners. She enjoyed spending time at camp in Cherryfield and on Muddy Pond in Damariscotta, where the quiet of the water and the call of the loons brought her peace.

Joan also loved the ocean, whether along the coast of Maine or on trips to Florida, forever seeking the sunshine, salt air, and long walks on the beach. She had a spirited side as well – whether running errands on her Honda 350 motorcycle around town or kayaking in area lakes, she preferred to be in motion and never wasting the daylight hours. A favorite weekend activity was being an early-morning bargain hunter at lawn sales and hosting a well-attended annual “His and Her” sale with Jim on Back Meadow Road.

Those who knew Joan will remember her for her warmth, her reliability, and the way she showed up for others without hesitation. Above all, she will be remembered for her devotion to her husband Jim, and her steadfast support of his lifelong service to the Damariscotta Fire Department. She stood beside him through decades of commitment, embodying the strength and partnership that defined their life together. She was a supportive presence within the Fire Department Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

In her later years, as she bravely faced the challenges of dementia, Joan was a resident at Chase Point Assisted Living at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital. Her family is deeply grateful for the compassion, skill, and kindness shown to her by caregivers and administrative staff.

Joan is survived by her brother, Robert Whitney, of Quebec, Canada; her four sons, Mark (Susan), Lance, Dane (Jay), and Michael (Nobu); her grandsons, Justin and Ryan; and her great-granddaughter, Adeline.

Details about a gathering to honor Joan’s life will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Joan would encourage acts of kindness in her memory, including consideration of small donations to any local Food Pantry, the Colby & Gale Community Energy Fund, or the Massasoit Engine Co., each of which offers essential services and reflects the care and compassion she extended to others throughout her life.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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