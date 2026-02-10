Joanna Star Dearing, “Jodi,” 82, of Bristol, passed away at her home on the morning of Jan. 29, 2026 after a brief illness. Born on Oct. 26, 1943 in Winthrop, Mass., she was the daughter of Viola Dearing and Ira Hunkins.

Jodi grew up in the Boston area and attended schools there. Her mother was from Nova Scotia, and she would spend a lot of time with family on Cape Breton Island during the summers growing up.

Jodi enjoyed a long career at Tidewater Telecom and she developed many lifelong friendships while there. Jodi was a wonderful and generous cook, sharing her tasty treats and recipes with many along the way. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting, and was a member of the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Buzzy Hunkins; sister, Shirley Westfall; longtime companion, Alvah Sprague; and the dogs she loved so much, Sage, Cedar, Stoney, and Skeca.

Jodi is survived by her loving daughter, Heatherlee C. Dearing; close cousins, Donna and Billy Pero, Greg and Sylvia Dearing, and Wanda and Brian McGean; lifelong friends, Theresa and Louie Gordon; best friend, Diane Clark; very dear friends, Regina and Craig Herald, Mary Emerson, Ginny Reilly, and Dick Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Jodi’s request there will be no service. Her ashes will be laid to rest with family on Cape Breton Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a local animal or equine rescue center.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

