Joanne Bailey Anderson Campbell, age 91, died peacefully on March 11, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

She was born in Damariscotta on Oct. 12, 1933, the daughter of Nelson and Marion Rowe Bailey. She graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle and Colby College.

She married her husband Wells Anderson in 1954. She worked at Harvard University while her husband attended Harvard Law School.

She and Wells lived and raised their children in Concord, N.H. There, she was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church, the East Concord, N.H. Lamplighters, and the East Concord Garden Club. She was also active in the parent-teachers association.

She and Wells traveled and camped with their children across the United States and Europe.

Joanne and Wells divorced in 1977. She married William Campbell in 2003 in Waldoboro, and they had three happy years together before he passed. She then moved to Newcastle, where she was active with the Miles Memorial Hospital League, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Coastal Senior College, and Old Bristol Garden Club.

She was predeceased by her brother, Nelson (Sam) Bailey Jr.; sister, Jean Bailey; and her younger son, Kris Wells Anderson, lost too soon in 1983.

She is survived by son, Todd Anderson and friend Nancy Anderson, and grandson, Kevin Anderson; daughter, Lauren Anderson; granddaughter, Jessica Reilly and her partner Christopher Cadag; nephews, Peter Nelson Bailey and David Bailey; niece, Kim Bowers; great-nephews, Owen, Sam, Will, Jacob, and Evan; and great-nieces, Caitlyn and Cameron. She is also missed by her two cats, Tiger and Kodak, her faithful companions for 18 years.

A service will be held in the coming weeks. Service details will be announced as soon as possible.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

