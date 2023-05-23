Joanne Henderson passed peacefully the morning of April 22, 2023 at Durgin Pines Nursing Home in Kittery. Joanne was born on April 2, 1926, the oldest daughter of Frank Martin Turner and Jeannette Waltman Turner, in Orange, N.J.

She attended Miss Beard’s School and Moravian Preparatory School and graduated from Liberty High School and Adelphi College of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1947. Following her graduation, she worked for many years as a registered nurse in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland, before moving to Newcastle, where she worked for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a public health nurse.

She married Henry Berg III in 1948 and together they had two children. After his death, she married Frederick Richards Jr. and had another son. She later married the Rev. Samuel G. Henderson.

Joanne was a very compassionate, kind person who in addition to caring for people loved animals deeply. Over the years she owned many including cats, dogs, goats, horses, a donkey, and even a monkey! Her favorites were horses and her little dog, Kia. She and husband, Sam, rescued both an angel donkey and a horse, Lady, both of whom went on to live long and happy lives on the couple’s farm in Warren.

Joanne was also a fantastic cook who always made everyone welcome. Her attention to detail was evident in her beautiful table settings and delicious meals.

She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to visit many interesting places often with her cousin, Jenny Laughlin.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Berg Mara; her son, Henry T. Berg and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; her son, Frank T. Richards and daughter-in-law, Colleen; stepson, Christopher Richards; and stepdaughter, Ellie Richards; grandchildren, Erin O’Bryan, Ryan Mara and wife, Erin, Maggie Loucks and husband, Drew, Henry J. Berg and wife, Helkin, Michael T. Berg and wife, Cecile; stepgrandsons, Connor and Dylan Soberay; along with 10 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Jenny Laughlin; and dear friend, Bob Russell.

A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held later this summer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

