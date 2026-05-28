Joanne L. Rasmussen, 71, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born on May 11, 1954 in Waterville, she was the daughter of Lewis and Louise (Tyler) Lanphier. Joanne grew up in Camden and attended local schools.

Joanne spent many years working at The Home Depot, where she truly enjoyed helping people. She was especially known for keeping treats on hand for the dogs that came into the store, something that brought smiles to both customers and their pets alike. Her warm personality and kindness left a lasting impression on many.

Joanne found joy in life’s simple and meaningful moments. She loved cooking and baking for those she cared about, and Christmas was by far her favorite time of year. She delighted in decorating and making the season feel magical for family and friends. Joanne also loved card games and board games, faithfully looking forward to her Wednesday lunches and games each week.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Galen and Stephen Lanphier; her grandson, Lewis Bagley; and her sister-in-law, Assunta Lanphier.

Joanne is survived by her daughters, Michelle Risch and her husband, Kevin, of South Thomaston, and Letha Rasmussen of Friendship; her granddaughters, Elizabeth Lash and Cheryl-Lynn Risch, both of South Thomaston; as well as her two brothers, four sisters-in-law, six nieces, and five nephews.

A private service for Joanne will be held at the beach in Camden, a place close to her heart and filled with childhood memories.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share condolences or memories, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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