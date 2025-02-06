Joanne M. Oberuch, 69, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Joanne was born in Elizabeth, N.J. and raised in Linden, N.J. She moved to Boothbay Harbor with her husband to be, Patrick, on May 25, 1979, at 3 p.m. where they carved out their life together.

She attended Montclair State University in Montclair, N.J. receiving her BA in early childhood education and later receiving her associate’s degree in nursing from UMaine at Augusta. Joanne worked for various local early childhood programs while beginning to raise her own family and she also helped in the early years of the family business with her husband.

Her passion for caring for others including her own family inspired her to shift her career into becoming an RN at 40 all while raising two young, energetic girls. Over her nearly 20-year nursing career she worked at Cove’s Edge, St. Andrew’s, including memory care and assisted living, eventually landing at Martin’s Point, focusing on community health. She retired from nursing at 58 and rejoined the family business for some time. However, her favorite title by far was “GMa,” cherished by her two grandchildren.

Joanne and her devoted husband, Patrick, who shared 41 wonderful years together, treasured traveling the world with friends and creating countless memories with family on their many adventures. One of her favorite pastimes was crafting, including knitting, cross stitch, quilting, and more. She was even known to bring knitting needles to hockey games. She was an avid reader and journaled well over 1,000 books that she has read in recent years. She had a great love of animals, especially dachshunds, including the most recent addition to the family, puppy Loki, of 8 months. Joanne and Patrick would frequent the annual Wienerfest in Belfast.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband, Patrick, of Edgecomb; daughter, Erin Antonino and husband, James, of York; daughter, Krista George and husband, Tom, of Alna; beloved grandchildren, Dominick George and Madalena Antonino. Joanne also leaves behind an extended family of close friends and relatives including countless loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joanne was predeceased by her brother, Ronald J. Tkach, of Short Hills, N.J.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 from 4-6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Ave. in Boothbay Harbor (reception to follow). A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please honor her legacy by donating to Midcoast Humane (midcoasthumane.org) or Good Shepherd Food Bank (gsfb.org); and take a moment to call a loved one.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Oberuch family, visit Joanne’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

