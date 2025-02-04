The Lincoln County News
Joanne M. Oberuch Service Announcement

at

Joanne M. Oberuch, 69, passed away on Feb. 3, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 from 4-6 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, at 82 Atlantic Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

A full obituary will be posted when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Oberuch family, visit Joanne’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.


