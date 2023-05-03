Joanne Marie Clauson, a passionate believer in the power of youth, women, and the natural environment, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., growing up, her family spent summer vacations in the Boothbay region of Maine. She attended Lasell University, then lived and worked in Greenwich Village before starting a family. She raised seven children, all while enjoying family trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains, Nags Head, and Washington, D.C.

She relished being a scout leader, church volunteer, and serving on many political and school committees in Virginia. In the ‘70s, the family relocated to Wellesley, Mass., where Jo continued her education at Wellesley College and graduated in 1975 with a B.A. in American studies.

Jo taught high school and served on the town of Wellesley’s Youth Commission for eight years. She became the Greater Boston Camp Fire Girls district director and program chair for the League of Women Voters.

In 1987, Jo began working for Friends of Horticulture at Wellesley College before retiring to Newcastle, where she continued to volunteer, garden, and embrace her new community. Jo cherished family, friends, and her dogs. Her love of reading, writing, and the natural world framed her creative life with workshops, the arts, and travel. She often traveled to New York City, Atlanta, and Arizona to visit family. Her most memorable trips were with her sister, Bobby, to Ireland and visiting Provence, Italy, Costa Rica, and the Galapagos Islands.

Jo enthusiastically shared her love of history, the great outdoors, theatre, and music with her children. She lived a life full of kindness, optimism, fun, humor, and love. Her radiant smile and dynamic personality will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by two of her children, Peter, and Gerry. Jo leaves behind Deborah, Diann, Mike, Kelly (Jim), Kate; and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Mallory, Cody, Nikki, Jake, and Jack; as well as four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in June in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, please support Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust via P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543 or coastalrivers.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

