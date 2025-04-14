Joel Frank Bowie, 82, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025 surrounded by the loving care of family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Lewiston, Joel was the son of the late Philip and Harriet (Hall) Bowie. His early years were spent in Cumberland, Yarmouth, and North Yarmouth. He is a graduate of North Yarmouth Academy and the University of Maine and its law school in Portland. Between his sophomore and junior years at UMaine, he enrolled in the Peace Corps, spending two years in Brazil. He was drafted out of law school into the Army during the Vietnam War. His legal practice in Damariscotta centered on real estate for his entire 40 years as an attorney.

After retirement, he relocated to Lehigh Acres, Fla. to enjoy the winter months, with regular returns to Maine.

A man of many interests, Joel was a town moderator, Sunday school teacher, church trustee, Cub Scout leader, Lions Club member, in several theater groups and choruses. While his profession was an attorney, his passion was building dry stone walls, and there are thousands of feet of his in the state of Maine.

Joel is predeceased by both parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Richard. He is survived by his brother, Rodney, of Norwich, Conn.; his sisters, Judy Rowan, of Exeter, N.H., and Kathy Blake, of Windham. In addition, he leaves his son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Dianna; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Gabriel, and Ava; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home, chesmorefuneralhome.com.

