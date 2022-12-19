Joel Gregory Foster, 39, died Dec. 15, 2022 at his home in Wiscasset. Joel was born Oct. 14, 1983 in Lebanon, N.H. to Rev. Gregory L. Foster and Carolyn Messa Foster. Joel grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School in the class of 2002 and later graduated from Messiah University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

He owned Foster Engineering, LLC working as an energy engineer supporting small businesses with sustainability and efficiency progress. He was also a Principal Consultant for E.I. DuPontde Nemours and Company specializing in refrigeration and HVAC SME. He also worked for Corteva Agriscience as a Field Engineer travelling all over the world.

He was a member of the American Society of Heating Refrigerating Air Conditioning Engineers and the Association of Energy Engineers, and a contributing writer for various industry journals.

Joel as a committed Christian believer was well known for being very responsible, and led his life with integrity, honesty, kindness, and creativity. While living in Wiscasset, he attended the Southport United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hands-on work and had a great eye for detail. Joel was very athletic, enjoyed sports, and was also a musician. Joel loved to bike, play soccer with his brother, Daniel, make music with his siblings, and going fishing with his dad, Greg. Joel was the proud father of his son Elliott, whom he loved dearly.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Messa Foster. He is survived by his father, Gregory L. Foster, of Wiscasset; son, Elliott Foster; sisters, Grace West, of West Newton, Mass., Margaret Foster, of Jersey City, N.J., and Abigail Burkhart, of Lancaster, Pa.; and brother, Daniel Foster of Middletown, R.I.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. A service to celebrate Joel’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Southport United Methodist Church, 372 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport. Burial will be held in the spring of 2023 at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

