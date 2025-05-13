John Allan Gilbert Sr., 85, of Waldoboro, passed from this life into heaven on May 7, 2025, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta with his loving family by his side. John was born April 20, 1940, in Sadsbury, Pa., to parents Marcus W. and Harriet M. (Lovett) Gilbert.

John spent his early years in Pennsylvania before moving to Medomak with his loving wife, L. Susan Gilbert, and their children in 1980. John and Susan celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage, a testament to their love and partnership. Together, they raised a family that would become the pride and joy of his life.

Once a passionate truck driver, John dedicated himself to various jobs throughout his life, but none brought him as much joy as working alongside his sons on their lobster boats. This was truly a labor of love; he often spoke of how he cherished the time spent with all four of his children – lending a hand when Laurie needed help closing up houses and sharing simple moments that turned into lasting memories. John took great pride in his children, celebrating their achievements and supporting them in every endeavor.

A family man through and through, he had a wonderful sense of humor and a remarkable knack for creating fun. Whether it was loading up his grandchildren in a wagon hitched to his lawn tractor for rides or reminiscing about souped-up cars and adventures with his brother Albert, he filled his life with joy.

John was predeceased by his parents; along with his siblings, Weldon, Albert, Harriet, James, Edythe, and David.

His legacy will be carried on by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Laurie Gilbert and her partner, Cal, and their children, Iain Ridley, along with his wife and family, Steven Ridley, Alston and Gerry Valliere, and Chandler Lybolt. He is also survived by his sons: John Gilbert and his wife, Melanee, their children, Seamus, Liam, and Nolan; Leroy Gilbert and his wife, Cathy, along with their children, Owen and Savannah, and Justin Woods and his wife, with two great-grandchildren; and Clay Gilbert and his wife, Jane, and their children, Elizabeth and Isabelle. John was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews and enjoyed being neighbors to Hawley and Debbie Green.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on the Medomak Road in Bremen.

John did not like to say goodbye, so he will see you on the other side. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Gilbert family, visit John’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

