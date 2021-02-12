John Allen Dumont, of Dresden, passed away Feb. 2, 2021.

John was born in Old Town on March 12, 1958 to Mildred Moreau Dumont and Murphy Stephen Dumont.

John loved fishing, playing in the Penobscot, and being near the ocean; then he started playing video games. He would say, “I’m going to take a spin around the track,” and wouldn’t come out of his room for hours.

He was predeceased by his father, Murphy Dumont; and two nephews, Michael A. Dumont and Preston D. Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Dumont of Dresden; his mother, Mildred of Milo; his brother, Donald of Algona, Iowa; his brother, Stephen and wife Barbara of Milo; his sister, AnnMarie Landry of Milo; his sister, MaryAnn Robinson of LaGrange and significant other Muriel Lozzett of LaGrange; and sister, Daphine and husband Steve Bode.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

