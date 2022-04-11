A memorial Mass of Christian burial for John Allen Reinhardt, 80, who died April 22, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s in Newcastle.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A memorial Mass of Christian burial for John Allen Reinhardt, 80, who died April 22, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s in Newcastle.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.