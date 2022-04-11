Advanced Search
John Allen Reinhardt Service Announcement

at

A memorial Mass of Christian burial for John Allen Reinhardt, 80, who died April 22, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s in Newcastle.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

