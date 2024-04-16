John Benedict “Jack” Coffey, 82, died April 13, 2024 at The Grande in South Portland. Jack was born June 14, 1941 in Orange, N.J., to John B. Coffey Jr. and Mary Conklin. He grew up in New Jersey.

Jack worked as a tractor trailer driver for Shell Oil in Sewaren, N.J. He retired to Maine in 2002. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 21 in Bath.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine A. Coffey, of Boothbay Harbor; daughters, Kathleen McLaughlin, of Maynardville, Tenn. and Karen Coffey, of Bethlehem, Pa.; sons, James Coffey and his wife, Jennifer, of Spotswood, N.J., and John Coffey and his wife, Ann, of Sayreville, N.J.; brother, Patrick Coffey, of Long Valley, N.J.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family will remember Jack privately. Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to American Legion Post No. 21, 200 Congress Ave., Bath, ME 04530.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

