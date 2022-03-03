A memorial service for John Brooks, who passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. For those not able to attend, it will be live streamed, and can be found by visiting his memorial page at stronghancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in John’s honor to the Lincoln Academy Boosters: giving.lincolnacademy.org/campaigns/athletics-2118#/.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

