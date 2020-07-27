John Cameron Bishop Jr., 77, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on the morning of July 25, 2020.

A private service for his family will be held this week, and a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

