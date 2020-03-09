John David Carroll, 69, loving husband and father, passed away at his home in Bremen on March 3, 2020 after a short, brave battle with Glioblastoma. He was surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Worcester, Mass. and enjoyed creatively inventing. His first patent was at age 16. He loved living on Biscay Pond for greater than 20 years and enjoyed his time on the Bremen Planning Board.

He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Jeanne; son, John David III of Belmont, Mass.; daughter, Jessica Carroll of Boston, Mass.; mother, Cecilia of Holden, Mass.; brother, Thomas Carroll of Paxton, Mass.; brother, Patrick Carroll of West Bolyston, Mass.; sister, Paula Kiley of Saunderstown, R.I., a nephew; two nieces; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

John was predeceased by his father, John D. Carroll.

Throughout his life John was a real estate developer, inventor, and engineer. John was employed by Mölnlycke Health Care as a Process Engineer in the Research and Development department where his work gave him great pleasure.

John’s valor, creative genius, wit, and demonstration of love to his family touched everyone who knew him. He was the model of a selfless individual always giving to his family and to charities he believed in such as the Wounded Warrior Project. His passions included building his home on Biscay Pond, sailing, and re-reading the entire works of Charles Dickens. He loved how Dickens portrayed the complexity of thought that went into describing characters that were carefully spoken like himself. He drew inspiration from these character sketches and thought Dickens’ concepts on life were timeless:

Reflect upon your present blessings – of which every man has many – Not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.

Funeral service will be held at Saint Patrick’s Church on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. with a reception following at 1812 Farm in Bristol Mills.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Glioblastoma Foundation: glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate or Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715; email: info@glioblastomafoundation.org.

