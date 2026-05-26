John E. “Junior” Murray IV, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in Thomaston on May 18, 2026.

John was born in Camden, N.J. on May 9, 1967. He was the son of John E. Murray III and Diane “Sue” (Ford) Murray. John grew up in Cherry Hill, N.J. until moving to Waldoboro in 1977. John attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School.

Throughout his life, John worked hard and took pride in every job he held. He was employed at Hillside Collision and Spears Farm, where he was known for his strong work ethic and willingness to help others. He was also a proud member of the Rockland Elks Lodge for 12 years.

On Aug. 29, 2018, John married his wife and best friend, Angie, sharing a love filled with laughter, friendship, and cherished memories. Together they enjoyed golfing, traveling to the beaches of Florida, playing pool, cornhole, and horseshoes, and spending time with family and friends.

Above all else, John’s greatest joy in life was his family, especially his beloved grandchildren who lovingly knew him as “Pop Pop.” He treasured every moment spent with them and leaves behind countless memories that will forever be cherished.

John was predeceased by his father, John E. Murray III; mother, Diane “Sue” Murray; brother, Kevin Murray; and father-in-law, Omar Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Angie Murray, of Thomaston; son, John “John John” Murray V, his wife Hannah, and their children, Garrett and Amaya, of Waldoboro; stepson, Zach Durkee and his wife Pam, of Austin, Texas.; stepdaughter, Megan Sykes, her fiance Garrett, and their children Colby, Layne, and Molly, of Owl’s Head; mother-in-law, Joyce Brown, of Thomaston; siblings, Scott Murray and his wife Vicki, of West Rockport, Brian Murray and his wife Wendy, of Wiscasset, Colleen Murray, of Waldoboro, and Alicia Kirkpatrick and her husband Josh, of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Jessica Ripley and her husband Adam, of Washington; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Lodge, at 210 Rankin St. in Rockland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Thomaston. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Murray family, please visit John’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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