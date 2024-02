John E. Morris Sr., 90, of Trevett, widow of Claribel “Loraine” Mansfield Morris, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a period of declining health.

A full obituary will be published at a later date and services will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay.

To share a memory or condolence with the Morris family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

