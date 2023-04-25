John F. Harvie, 90, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of April 19, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born on Jan. 13, 1933 in Quincy, Mass., he was the son of Raymond and Grace (Libby) Harvie.

John grew up in Quincy and attended local schools there. He moved to Maine in his early 30s and worked in many different fields throughout the years. He worked in heating, plumbing, electrical work, painting, and did basically any handyman work he could find.

In his retirement he loved to tinker around his house and yard. When he wasn’t tinkering, he could often be found at the soda fountain of Waltz Pharmacy. He helped around the town by hanging flags at both the town landing and the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and his many trips up north. He also enjoyed his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his cats, and watching the birds.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Matthew Harvie; sisters, Virginia Powell and Beverly Paul; brothers, Raymond Harvie Jr., Fred Harvie, and Earle Harvie; and daughter-in-law, Carol Harvie.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Plummer Harvie, of Damariscotta; children, Barbara Bryer and her husband, George, of Wiscasset, Andrew Harvie, of Damariscotta, and Jennifer Harvie, of Damariscotta; grandchildren, Savick Harvie, Robin Harvie, Kati Denham, and Hannah Morrill; and great-grandchildren, Jeromey Harvie, Sarina Harvie-Hunt, Aidan Denham, Jacob Denham, and Emersyn Morrill.

At John’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association via P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

