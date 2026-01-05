John Francis Coffey Jr., born April 1, 1955 in Cambridge, Mass., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at the age of 70. John spent many years in Holliston, Mass. before retiring to Dresden. He cherished the solitude of Maine and the simple pleasures of the night sky. He enjoyed a cup of coffee at any time of day, playing his guitars daily, taking the dogs on walks, and driving without destination.

John was a man of diverse interests and hobbies. He worked as a web designer in the financial services sector before retiring. Outside of his professional life, John was an Edward Gorey fan, a lover of skulls, ravens, and zombie movies. His enthusiasm for history was evident in his collection of Civil War memorabilia and antique maps. He combined his art school skills with his passion for video games, crafting custom maps for Darkest of Days, Far Cry, and Carmageddon.

He mastered super-thin crust pizza in his Ooni and grilled year-round on his cowboy grill, regardless of weather. John was an avid reader, enjoying anything from manga to “Moby Dick,” and never ever missed the daily comics. At home, he was known as the Repair Shop, fixing anything that ever broke.

John is survived by his spouse, Janet Henderson; two sons, Vincent Coffey, wife Sydney, and daughter Elyse, and Crockett Henderson and partner, Spencer Witcraft; and two sisters, Donna Andersen, and Cindy Beaudoin and husband, Andy; a niece and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Ruth Coffey.

His absence will be deeply felt by those he left behind, but his memory and antics will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

We invite all who knew John to leave their memories and upload photos to his memorial page at staplesfuneralhome.com. His life was filled with unique interests and passions, and we encourage you to share your experiences of John’s life and his lasting impact.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Av., Gardiner, ME 04345.

