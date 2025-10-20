It is with great sadness that we share that John H. Small has returned home. He passed away Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 at Cove’s Edge.

He was born Nov. 18, 1933 to Hanson Small and Isabel (Blastow) Small.

He spent his childhood on Deer Isle with his siblings.

John was no stranger to hard work, working on local lobster boats and digging clams as he grew up.

In his 20s he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country with pride.

When he returned home, he worked for Cushman Baking Co. John was a dedicated employee at the Rockland Car Wash, where he worked for many years. He also worked as a sternman for his friend, Paul Shanley.

He married Carol (Pierce) in 2009 and they enjoyed many adventures, setting off for day trips with an ocean view. John had a special bond with grandson, Brenden, as they both loved a good lawnmower. John took great pride in keeping his lawn in tiptop shape mowing every few days in the summer to keep it looking great.

He also knitted heads for lobster traps in his spare time for local fisherman and created many lasting friendships over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Patricia; brother, Clifford Terry; and stepson, Dwight Monti.

He is survived by loving wife, Carol, of Warren; son, Charles, of Florida; stepdaughters, Michelle Ward, of Union, Sarah (Danny) Lane, of Nobleboro; sisters, Eliza Spencer, of Wiscasset, Elsie Conley, of Florida, Gloria (Rodney) Lassen, of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Lynda Terry, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Madison Ward, of Union, Olivia Monti and Brenden Lane, of Nobleboro, and Jennifer Steele, of West Virginia.

Per John’s request, there will be no funeral. He will be honored privately.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Cove’s Edge and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation in Belfast.

