John J. “Johnnie” Crane, III, 80, of Port Clyde, formerly of Waldoboro, died Nov. 18, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport with his loving family by his side.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro followed by a burial at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro. Face masks will be required for all visitors to the visitation and funeral.

A full obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made in John’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074; or The St. George Fire and Ambulance, P.O. Box 249, Tenants Harbor, ME 04860.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 78 Main St., Thomaston. Condolences for the family can be shared at hallfuneralhomes.com.

