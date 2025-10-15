John “Jack” Banta, 79, of Damariscotta, embraced eternal life on Oct. 9, 2025. Born May 12, 1946 at the Catholic Hospital in Paterson, N.J., Jack was the middle child of Doris (Huxster) and Howard McFaden Banta. Jack attended schools in Kinnelon, N.J., graduating from Butler High School in 1964. His favorite subject was history and he was particularly fond of the school’s library services where he worked as a volunteer.

After high school, Jack cared for his grandfather for a time. While living in New Jersey, Jack worked at GBC East. In 1970, upon his father’s retirement, Jack moved with his parents to Maine where they settled in Nobleboro. Their move was prompted by fond memories of vacationing at the Linkin Bay Resort in Boothbay Harbor. Jack worked for 13 years at the Illsley Tavern in Damariscotta before starting his own cleaning business in 1983. He became fond of many of his clients, including Attorney Rob Gregory, Lauren Devin and her family, and Mrs. Moffet. Jack also served as the sexton for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 1987-2013 (retired), the Second Congregational Church of Newcastle for 15 years, and later, the Quaker Meeting House until 2022.

Jack continued to live independently in his home for 44 years until 2022, when he then moved to Hodgdon Green, where he made many friends. At home, Jack was a lover of dogs and was the caregiver to many throughout his life. Burt and Alice, two britts, were particularly special to Jack, as were Torey “Torsley” (adopted from Brittany Rescues) and Amby “Amber” (rescued from the local Humane Society shelter).

Jack was also quite fond of music, enjoying opera, particularly with his friend Bruce Bartlett, who bequeathed him his entire opera CD library. If Jack wasn’t listening to music, he was reading the newspapers or listening to Maine Public Radio, where he loved to catch up with the national and global news, the BBC World Wide News Service, and listen to classical music broadcasts.

Jack was also an excellent baker, enjoying baking cookies and “Aunt Jessie’s apple cake.” In 1999 Jack undertook the adventure of his dreams, traveling to Britain for vacation on his own for two weeks. He visited London, North Yorkshire, and Edinburgh. He especially enjoyed visiting Castle Howard and the local pubs, enjoying earl grey tea and biscuits with clotted cream or current scones.

Jack has always been a devoted church member, having been baptized at the Butler United Methodist Church and then joining Second Congregational Church upon his family’s move to Maine in 1970. Jack was loved very much by his Second Congregational Church family, where he was a member for 55 years. He sang as a tenor in the chancel choir for 31 years. He was also a regular scripture reader and loved to help set up coffee hour, where he was affectionately known as the “Coffee King.”

Jack was predeceased by his parents; and his older sister, Betty Jane Banta (1986); and is survived by his younger brother, Neil, of South Paris, Maine.

A memorial service celebrating Jack’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Second Congregational Church of Newcastle. Jack will be buried privately in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack’s name can be made to the American Brittany Rescue Inc., ABR Treasurer, 1079 Sunrise Ave. Ste B148, Roseville, CA 95661; or to the Hodgdon Green/Eldercare Network of Lincoln County, 6 Hodgdon St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

