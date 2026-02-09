John “Jack” Gallagher III, 71, of Edgecomb, passed away on the morning of Feb. 3, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest in Wiscasset in the spring. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

