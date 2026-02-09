The Lincoln County News
John “Jack” Gallagher III

at

John “Jack” Gallagher III, 71, of Edgecomb, passed away on the morning of Feb. 3, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest in Wiscasset in the spring. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


