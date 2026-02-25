John “Jack” R. Gallagher III, age 71, passed away on Feb. 3, 2026 of pancreatic cancer, with his partner Jerry at his side, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta.

Jack battled cancer, along with other health issues, with strength, honesty, and courage. Even though there were periods of extraordinary pain, he resisted using narcotics, as he wanted to be as alert and as present as possible, enjoying friends and family, as much as he possibly could.

Jack was very much goal driven all of his life. He pushed himself and worked tirelessly to accomplish whatever project was important to him, his partner, or friends. Even when others might be incapacitated from the illness or the treatment, Jack pushed himself to the limit.

Jack was definitely a people person; he had many friends. Everywhere Jack went he made friends, starting conversations with anyone and everyone. Jack would speak with a complete stranger one day and meet them for lunch the next. Jack had a definite talent for putting people at ease. He instilled trust with his smile and kind words.

Jack was born in Bath on May 26, 1954, son of the late John R. Gallagher II and the late Ruth (Howard) Gallagher Kane. Jack grew up in Wiscasset where he attended local schools, graduating from Wiscasset High School in 1972. Jack was very close to his maternal grandparents and cared for his grandmother until her passing.

Jack continued living in Maine’s Midcoast area, buying and selling several homes and working in healthcare. Jack was employed at Mercy Hospital in Portland, where he met his partner Jerry who was also working there. Jack and Jerry shared love beginning then and lasting 27 years. They shared many experiences, including packing up and moving to Arizona for over 10 years.

Though they enjoyed the southwestern climate, they returned to Maine for their retirement. Jack and Jerry shared much in common, above all was their love of dogs and cats, referring to them as their babies. The couple especially loved Pekingese and insisted their home wouldn’t be complete without at least one and a couple of rescued cats.

Jack’s other passion was a mixture of antiques and home decorating. Jack was extremely house proud and was always in pursuit of his treasures. He very much enjoyed working for his friends Jim and Cyndy at their antique store. Some of Jack’s friends would joke that Jack probably didn’t make much money there, if any, but he came home with a truck load of bargains.

Jack is survived by his partner of 27 years, Gerald “Jerry” W. Harmon, and all of Jerry’s family; his sister, Eleanor Ruth Likes, her husband John, and their children, Julie Spani and her husband, Charles “Chuck” Spani, and their children, Robert and Jagueline Spani; his sister Jany (Kane) Wasdin, and her husband David Wasdin, and their daughter, Christina Paternite; his brother, Joseph A. Gallagher and his wife, Missy, sons, Richard Austin, Keith Main, Jason Gallagher, and Benjamin Gallagher, and daughter, Paige Gallagher; his brother, John A. Kane Jr. and his wife, Vicky, and son Thomas, and daughter, Amanda; his sister, Jill (Kane) Anderson and husband, Charles “Joe” Anderson, their children Jennifer, Joseph, and Tristan Anderson; his cousin, Helen Brawn and her family. Jack is also survived by many friends, far too numerous to list here, but topping the list are Wendy Wilcox and her husband, Eric Wilcox, and Cyndy and her husband, Jim Cipriano.

Jack was predeceased by his mother, Ruth (Howard) Gallagher Kane; father, John R. Gallagher II; and brothers, Pat Kane and Jay Kane.

A memorial service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Following will be a casual reception, please bring a fond memory or funny story to share.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

