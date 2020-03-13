John Joseph Grundy, 81, of Freedom Song Lane, Wiscasset, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Togus in Augusta.

He was born in Boston, Mass. on July 21, 1938, a son of John Joseph and Bertha Margaret (Quinn) Grundy.

He grew up in Coventry, R.I. and graduated from Coventry High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1957, serving until 1961. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney, Connecticut and then Quonset, R.I. He married Cornelia G. Leigh in 1962, and they moved to Wiscasset in 1977. He was then employed by DOD Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath, retiring in 1995.

He enjoyed his family, friends, and the many projects he had around the house. He was always up for an adventure, and many times was the instigator! If John couldn’t be found all you had to do was listen for the chainsaw or tractor.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Cornelia G. Grundy on Nov. 17, 2017; his son, Jason M. Grundy on May 11, 1983; and one sister, Eleanor Pokraka on Feb. 2, 2019.

He is survived by one son, John E. Grundy and his wife Leigh of Stow, Mass.; two daughters, Christine G. Grundy of Wiscasset, and Jennifer L. Trowbridge and her husband Andrew of Franklin; two brothers, Henry F. Grundy and his wife Hillary of France, and James W. Grundy and his wife Beverly of Rhode Island; one sister, Marianne Doyle of Virginia; four granddaughters; and many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset. Burial will be immediately following that afternoon at Evergreen Cemetery in Medway, Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House (fisherhouse.org); or the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

