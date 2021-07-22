John L. Andrews, 96, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on July 19, 2021, with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 23, 1924 in Newport, R.I. to Jesse Andrews and Marguerite Eshelman Andrews.

John was raised in New Jersey and graduated from Irvington High School. After high school he joined the Navy and upon his return, enrolled at Cornell University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree and then went on to receive his Masters Degree at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

John was a 30-year employee as an engineer at Lockheed Electronics. After retiring he moved to Maine in 1987. He enjoyed spending time in his gardens and dabbling in woodworking.

He was a member of the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ and the West Waldoboro Community Club.

John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Andrews, of Waldoboro; son, John L. Andrews Jr., and wife Mary Anne, of Lakewood, Colo.; daughter, Peggy Lee of Waldoboro; son, Jeffrey K. Andrews, and wife Barbara of Exton, Pa.; and grandsons, Steven Andrews of West Chester, Pa. and Bryan Andrews of Pittsburgh, Pa.

A memorial service will be held at on Wednesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main St. in Waldoboro, Rev. Nancy Duncan officiating. Masks are required at the service.

Donations may be made in John’s name to the Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ, 941 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572; or a charity of their choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

