John L. Gatcombe Service Announcement

at

John L. Gatcombe, 89, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on March 25, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A full obituary will be posted when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


