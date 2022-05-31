John N. “Jolly” Arsenault, age 92, died May 27, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation from 5-7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. by Seaside Lodge No. 144 on Thursday, June 9 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A service to celebrate to Jolly’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay followed by a reception.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Midcoast Crematory, Boothbay.

