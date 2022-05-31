Advanced Search
John N. ‘Jolly’ Arsenault Service Announcement

at

John N. “Jolly” Arsenault, age 92, died May 27, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation from 5-7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. by Seaside Lodge No. 144 on Thursday, June 9 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A service to celebrate to Jolly’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay followed by a reception.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Midcoast Crematory, Boothbay.

