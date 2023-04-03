John N. Nice, 75, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home. John was born in Sellersville, Pa., son to the late Joseph and Dorothy Nice. John married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Olson, on July 12, 1969. They moved to Maine in 1972, where John enjoyed a long career in sporting good sales and as part owner of their souvenir business. With the gift of hospitality, John and Liz were well known for opening their home to any in need.

A hall of fame football and baseball player at Delaware Valley College, John went on to play semi-pro football. Following playing, John moved on to coaching at his alma mater and later used his experience to coach, referee, and umpire local youth baseball, softball, and basketball teams. An avid sportsman and fan with a very competitive spirit, John loved playing and watching all sports, especially when his grandkids were playing!

John was involved locally and internationally for the last 50 years with the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro. From being on the elder board, to leading mission trips in Eastern Europe, to heading up the church softball leagues; church was an integral part of his life. He led by example, being a servant leader, a steadfast man whose faith was real.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, John is survived by his wife of 54 years; children, Owen Campbell, Erin Craig, Jobe Korb-Nice, and Tayler Philbrook; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; his sister, Phyllis Anders; as well as a large extended family.

The family will honor John with a celebration of life on April 8 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Waldoboro followed by a potluck dinner.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate in John’s name to the First Baptist Church “building fund” at fbcwaldoboro.org/online-giving.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. All condolences, memories, and access to John’s Giving Page can be found at tinyurl.com/JOHN-NICE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

