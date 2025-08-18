John P. Campbell, age 89, passed away peacefully at home in Rockport, Mass., in the company of his loving partner, Elizabeth Vercoe.

Born in Decatur, Ill., Jack’s life was defined by intellectual curiosity, creativity, and quiet dedication to both his craft and his community. A distinguished architect and member emeritus of both the American Institute of Architects and the Boston Society of Architects, his career spanned decades and earned recognition for design excellence, integrity, and innovation.

John earned his B.S. in architectural engineering from the University of Colorado and his Master of Architecture from Columbia University, where he received the William Kinney Traveling Scholarship. His work was honored with numerous awards, including the BSA Design Award (Mystic Seaport Museum Visitor’s Center), the AGC Merit Award, and the NAIOP Office Park of the Year Award (both for the Bay Colony Corporate Center).

John brought the same thoughtfulness and enthusiasm to every part of his life. A lifelong lover of music, he participated in choral groups from his college years through adulthood. He was known for his immense intellectual curiosity, fascination with gadgets of all kinds, and trademark twinkle in his eye. He never met a corny joke he didn’t like. His generosity of spirit made him a delightful and dependable presence in every circle he was part of.

An avid skier well into his later years, John also served as a ski instructor for visually impaired skiers, finding joy and meaning in sharing his love for the slopes with others.

John was an engaged civic contributor throughout his life. Since 2009, he served as chairman of the Rockport Building Study Committee and as a member of the Rockport Building Committee, where he applied his expertise in architecture and design to the benefit of his community.

He was also past president and a dedicated committee member of the beloved Long Cove Point Association, a place he cherished deeply and was involved in various organizations including Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, Rockport Music, and Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park.

He is survived by his partner, Elizabeth Vercoe; his children, Kristin Whitehead, Spencer Campbell, and Lorna Campbell; his granddaughters, Aspen Dellinger and Alexandra Sharp; his stepchildren, Andrea Vercoe and Scotty Vercoe; and brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Elizabeth Campbell.

John will be remembered for his intellect, humor, warmth, and the enduring spaces – both physical and emotional – that he helped build.

His legacy lives on in his work, his family, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Long Cove Point Club in Chamberlain. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and Rockport Music.

