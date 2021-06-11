John P. Morgan Jr., of Westport Island, was taken from this earth too soon on June 9, 2021 after a hard fight with declining health.

Born April 24, 1971 in Bennington, Vt. to John P. Sr. and Jessie M. Morgan. Moving to Union in 1972 he grew up locally and was a 1989 graduate of Medomak Valley High School.

Immediately after high school he began his career in the automotive repair industry, working for Varney’s Auto Supply in Rockland. Through the years he held many different positions for many different employers, he never strayed too far from working on cars and making customers happy.

John’s greatest love in life aside from family was his fur babies, Brady and SJ, SJ being named after his beloved late Sprinkles (Sprinks). His greatest trait in life was giving the shirt off his back to anyone in need, often putting others before himself.

He would find great joy in scaring anyone he could with his loud whistle or sneaking around the corner, in particular his favorite target was his sister Brenda, catching her off guard at every opportunity. He loved his Boston sports teams in particular the Patriots, watching them every Sunday and proudly sporting his Brady jersey while passionately yelling at every bad call by the refs. He will be missed most for his endless love to anyone that he met and for his jokes and ability to make anyone laugh no matter the situation.

He was predeceased by his father, John Sr.; his twin brother, Joseph P. Morgan Sr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Margaret Morgan; maternal grandfather, David G. Broadwell; paternal uncles, Mike and Harry Morgan; paternal aunt, Flo Wilson; his godson, Stephen Kinney; and of course his fur babies Sprinks, Lady and Precious.

He is survived by his mother, Jessie Morgan; maternal grandmother, Margaret E. Broadwell; brother, Henry (Dave) and wife Rusti Morgan; sister, Nyomi and husband Dean Fickett Sr.; sister, Brenda and husband Kenny Curtis; godson, Travis Padilla; nephews, Raymond and wife Andrea, Scott, Joe Jr., Josh, Nick and wife Brianna, Dean Jr., and Brandon and companion Sydney; nieces, Jessie-Sue and husband Robbie, Sam and companion Erik, Amanda and companion Mike, Chelsea and spouse, and Shelbi; great-nieces and nephews, Stephen, Mylee, Oakley, and Waylon; and his lifelong best friend, Danny and wife Alicia Rawley. Among those John left behind are way too many friends and extended family to possible list them all.

A memorial service will be held for John on Thursday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, with Pastor Tom Rawley officiating.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit John’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

