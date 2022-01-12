John Philip Hingston, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2022, at his home in Newcastle. Born on Dec. 14, 1978 in Beverly, Mass., he was the son of Samuel and Kim Hingston.

He spent the first 14 years of his life in Topsfield, Mass. and the rest of his life in Newcastle. He was a 1997 graduate of Lincoln Academy and had a variety of jobs over the years.

He loved to hunt, ride dirt bikes and four wheelers, and engage in a good conversation. John liked to tell stories and make people laugh. He was an animal lover who caught and kept many pets over the years.

John had a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed greatly by friends, family and his niece, Claire, whom he loved very much.

He is survived by his parents, Samuel and Kim Hingston, of Newcastle; his brother, Jeffery Hingston and wife, Marina, of Nobleboro; and his niece, Claire.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

