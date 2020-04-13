John R. Hutchins, 53, died April 7, 2020 at his home in Boothbay after a brief illness. John was born March 19, 1967 in Boothbay Harbor to Coleman Hutchins and Sandra (Curtis) Hutchins. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in the class of 1985. John was a very talented swimmer on the Boothbay Region High School swim team and the Boothbay Region YMCA swim team. John really enjoyed playing softball in the Men’s Softball League in Boothbay Harbor.

John served in the U.S. Navy after high school. He worked as a carpenter for several construction companies in the area. He also worked as a sternman. He loved being on the water. John was a great kidder and always wanted to make sure he made people laugh. He enjoyed the music of the Grateful Dead, Guns N’ Roses, and Tom Petty. He also enjoyed racing and watching NASCAR. John enjoyed writing poetry and drawing. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them.

John was predeceased by his father, Coleman Hutchins.

He is survived by his mother, Sandy Brown of Boothbay Harbor; fiance, Jennifer Littlefield of Boothbay; sister, Jennifer Overlock of Newcastle; children, Chyenne Hutchins of Bath, Brandon Hutchins of Bath, Amanda Andrews of Boothbay, Nick Littlefield of Boothbay, J.J. Littlefield of Boothbay, Ashley Littlefield of Boothbay, and Diana Pinette of Boothbay; grandchildren, Rosalie Lucas of Boothbay, Mirah and Ashlynn Andrews of Boothbay; Bella Brown of Boothbay, and Rayden Hutchins of Newcastle; niece, Riley Overlock of Newcastle; and step-siblings, Steven Brown of Deltona, Fla., and Arlene Cole of Sanford.

The family has chosen to remember John privately. Condolences can be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

