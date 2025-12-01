John Richard Green Jr., of San Miguel, Calif., passed away on Nov. 24, 2025 in New Harbor.

Although John resided in California for many years, his heart forever belonged to the coast of Maine. He loved riding his Harley Davidson all over this country, but his true happy place was on the water in his boat with family and friends.

John is survived by his loving wife, Susan Green; his daughter, Kristen (Green) Overstreet; his son, Ryan Green; and grandchildren, Reagan Pearl Overstreet and Kayden Skyler Green; and his beloved fur baby, Jennyjo. He was a father figure to Susan’s children and the best Papa ever to her grandchildren.

John was an unforgettable man who was deeply loved by countless others.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

