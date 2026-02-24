John “Tank” F. Pinkham Jr., 69, of Wiscasset, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

He was born in Bath on June 6, 1956, a son of John F. and Mary Ellen (Ambrose) Pinkham. John graduated from Morse High School in Bath. He was employed at Ambrose Garage in West Bath. He owned and operated Johnny P’s Auto Garage in West Bath.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Bath, where he was active with the Legion Riders and a member of the Woolwich Fire Department.

He loved riding his motorcycles and spending time with his Pomeranian, Little Man, Harley, Ziva, and Tank. John would give you his last penny, talk your ear off, make you smile, and loved a good prank.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Brady, of Wiscasset; and sister, Cindy Mitchell, of Bath; also many loving nieces that referred to him by his family nickname “Bubby.”

A celebration of his life will be held on March 7, 2026 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bath Legion, 200 Congress Ave., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

