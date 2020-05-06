John Thomas Underwood passed onto Heaven on April 9, 2020 while doing what he did best, helping other people.

Living an honest life, he was with his forever soulmate Mary Sweeney Underwood of 42 years until the day he died. Working with his hands every day, he crafted in metalsmithing for 48 years, building with Mary the businesses Underwood Sheet Metal and Sweeney Ridge Designs through blood, sweat, and tears. His dedication to making special and unique things for his customers brought a happiness and joy that he took immense pride in.

He was a proud grandfather to his granddaughter Amira Underwood whom was able to bring a beaming smile to his face every time he saw her.

In each place he lived, he found a way to give a piece of himself back to the community around him. He dedicated his life to helping people less fortunate than him like volunteering for the local Meals on Wheels program, giving time to the “Woodchucks” group in the Boothbay Harbor region, administering ministry to the sick and dying, and compassion to patients in hospice care programs.

With his chocolate Lab Molly by his side, he enjoyed their hikes and the peacefulness of nature. His only son, Patrick Underwood, could not be prouder of the life his father lived.

A memorial service will be planned in the summer months to honor his life.

In memory of John, donations are asked to be sent to the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, 29 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04553 to assist them in purchasing automated CPR devices for their ambulances.

