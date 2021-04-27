John V. Pray, 73, of Wiscasset, passed from this life to his heavenly home April 24, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 2, 1947 in Northampton, Mass. to John Hall Pray and Ruth Vassall Reed Pray. John served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He met his wife of 47 years in 1973, when they were both working at Glacier National Park. They moved to Maine in 1975. John worked as a mechanic, welder, lobster fisherman, and inventor.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Rose Pray; his daughter, Amy Pray Smith and husband Aaron; his son, John Richard Pray; his son, John Daniel Pray and wife Lynn; his son, John David Pray and wife Kayla; and his son, James Elliot Pray and wife Phoebe. John and Mary Rose are blessed with 14 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church in June.

Donations in his memory may be made to Life House Maine, P.O. Box 1043, Brunswick, ME 04011 or at lifehousemaine.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

