John W. Higgins, 81, of Corinna, formerly of Bristol and Waldoboro, passed away March 26, 2021 after a long period of ill health. At John’s request, there will be no services. May he rest in peace. A full obituary will follow.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
John W. Higgins, 81, of Corinna, formerly of Bristol and Waldoboro, passed away March 26, 2021 after a long period of ill health. At John’s request, there will be no services. May he rest in peace. A full obituary will follow.