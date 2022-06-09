John W. Quinnam, of Laconia, N.H., died peacefully at the age of 100.

A native of Maine, John was born at home in Weeks Mills, attended a one-room elementary school and Erskine Academy. In 1941 after Pearl Harbor was attacked, he joined the United States Army. After basic training and courses at Princeton University, he became a radio operator on “crash boats,” rescue boats sent out to find downed pilots at sea.

After the war, John enrolled at George Washington University, majored in economics, then worked for 12 years in investment banking. He then enrolled at Syracuse University, earning a master’s degree in library science. Moving to New York City, he became a reference librarian at the Queens Public Library. In Queens he met and married Emily, a high school librarian, whom he lived with for 48 years. They spent many weekends and holidays at their retreat home in the Catskills.

After Emily’s passing, John returned to New England and joined Taylor Community in Laconia, N.H. He quickly made friends and enjoyed their company, celebrating, playing games, and sharing special meals – not to mention the martinis. John read the Wall Street Journal daily, and he kept his own financial accounts.

On Feb 2 John turned 100. He celebrated with his friends and cousins at a dinner party at one of his favorite restaurants. On May 17 he suffered multiple organ failure and was taken to Concord Hospital Laconia. He was admitted to a hospice unit, where he was lovingly cared for until he died a few days later. He is missed by his close friends in Laconia, the staff of Taylor Community, and his cousins in Massachusetts, Maine, and Maryland.

