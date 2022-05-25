John W. Thomas III, 80, of Dresden, passed away on the afternoon of May 21, 2022, surrounded by his large and loving family. Born in Damariscotta on Jan. 15, 1942, he grew up in Boothbay with his mother and siblings.

John worked as a clam digger for many years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. A very handy man, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix if given enough time.

He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Campbell; the love of his life and companion, Faye Heath; daughter, Judith Thomas Bailey; son, Sterling Thomas; brother, Austin Nolan; and sister, Jane Brewer.

He is survived by his son, John Thomas and his wife, Tiffany; daughters, Tyrell Russell and her husband, Arthur, and Gwen “Wendy” Waltz and her husband, Gary; brother, Teddy “Bear” Thomas; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in Harrison. There will be a celebration of his life at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 3 at his daughter’s home 297 Hollywood Blvd. in Whitefield.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

