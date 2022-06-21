John Walter Parker, 82, passed away in Portland on June 16, 2022, surrounded by family. In life, John was lovingly known by many names: Pop. J.P. Walter. Captain. Pahka. Papa. Friend. Uncle. Brother. Dad.

John was born in Brighton, Mass. on May 12, 1940 to Alice P. (O’Brien) and Harold M. Parker of Watertown, Mass. He was sibling to Alice “Tootsie” Peters, of Carver, Mass., Elizabeth “Dolly” Stevens-Nicholson, of Hanson, Mass., Judith “Judy” Dodd, of Weymouth, Mass., Edward “Eddie” Curley, of Warwick, R.I. He is predeceased by his beloved, larger-than-life brother, Dick, and elder brothers, Alan and Sonny.

John graduated from St. Patrick High in Watertown, Mass. in 1958 before completing basic training at Parris Island, S.C. to serve as a U.S. Marine, Platoon 1002 from 1958-62. John began his career as a pilot with Northeast Airlines in 1966 until Delta acquired Northeast in 1972. John continued to fly with Delta until his retirement. He was a keen conversationalist, precise craftsman, and kept a stable of jokes at the ready. John enjoyed construction projects with his kids, the Patriots, good company, cold beer, forming strong opinions, and being on the greens with his sons.

John drew people to him with an affable charm. His bold smile and quick laughter will be missed by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Scandone) Parker, of Scarborough, and Naples, Fla. (formerly of North Andover, Mass.) and his five children, Sean Parker, of Portsmouth, N.H., Shannon Parker and husband, Keith Warren, of Damariscotta, Kerry Parker and husband, Scott Alcock, of Westboro, Mass., Cindy (Parker) Braswell, and Ryan Parker and wife, Mallory, of Scarborough; along with his adoring grandchildren, Temperance, Fenn, Lilly, Addison, Ellie, Bryce, and Whinny; as well as a string of extended family and friends that stretch as long as the horizon.

John has been described by many as “the biggest influence in my life.” He can be found enjoying a cigar on the eternal green, and always in our hearts. Adios, Pop!

No services will be held, in accordance with John’s wishes.

In memory of John’s devotion to living life to the fullest, consider a donation in his name to Hearty Roots (heartyroots.org), to help Maine youth who have met with adverse experiences access outdoor adventure, mindfulness, and social emotional learning.

