John Wilfred Flood passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2025, at the age of 92. He was born on Jan. 1, 1933 in Augusta to Alice V. Flood, DDS, and Everett David Flood.

John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

John and Marjorie Jean Goodwin were married on Dec. 8, 1956. They were married for 65 years until Marjorie’s passing in November 2021.

John earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in education from the University of Connecticut.

He spent many years as the principal of the Junior High School in Derby, Vt.

John and Marge raised four sons: Scott Flood, of Hopkinton, N.H., Tim Flood, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Don Flood, of Hooksett, N.H., and Randy Flood, of Castine.

After retiring in 1989, John moved to Friendship and co-managed the family cottage rental business with his sister, Mary Thompson. He was an active member of the community, serving in numerous roles.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, in 2021; and his two brothers, Richard and David Flood.

He is survived by his four sons and their wives Ann, Julee, and Jennifer; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Mary Thompson; and an extended family of nieces and nephews.

John was a devoted family man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him – the world was certainly a better place with him in it.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Friendship on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in his honor.

