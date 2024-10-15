It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John William “Bill” Dawson, 84, on Oct. 7, 2024. Bill left this world peacefully, surrounded by his beloved children, Kathryn Cook and Michael Dawson, in Orlando, Fla. Born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Modoc, Ind., he was the son of the late William Ray Dawson and Lulu Bell Raines. He was one of the last surviving of 16 children. Bill was a warm-hearted individual whose spirit brought joy to all who crossed his path. His kindness and genuine nature touched the lives of many, leaving an everlasting legacy in the hearts of those who knew him.

Bill proudly served in the Navy, where he met the love of his life, his devoted wife, Lisabeth “Little Bit” Dawson. Their love story spanned nearly five decades; they celebrated 49 wonderful years of marriage after exchanging vows on Sept. 14, 1963. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Indiana and Florida before returning to Maine in 1970. After relocating to New Harbor, Bill embarked on a successful career in commercial fishing, which was a true passion of his. He owned several boats, the Kathy & Mike, Miss Vicky, and the Ocean Roamer. Eventually, he transitioned to carpentry and founded Bill Dawson Construction, yet he always carried the heart of a fisherman within him. While working as a builder, he built many fine homes in the area. Bill was also a dedicated member and past appointed grand officer of the Beacon Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, demonstrating his commitment to service and community. Additionally, he was an esteemed member of the Masons and the Shriners, further highlighting his dedication to helping others.

Bill treasured his travels with “Little Bit,” relishing every opportunity to pack up the camper and embark on new adventures, especially enjoying the warm Florida winters. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and reading. Being by the water filled him with immense joy, and many of his most cherished memories were made alongside family and friends, celebrating life’s moments together. His deep love for family made every gathering feel special regardless of size.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lisabeth. Her unwavering support and partnership were the foundation of his existence. Together, they embarked on a beautiful journey filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories, always surrounded by family, who meant everything to them. Their enduring legacy will forever be a part of the vibrant community they helped nurture in Bristol.

In his later years, Bill relocated to Davenport, Fla. and found companionship with his friend, Jane, and dog, KeeWee.

Bill leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience that will continue to inspire all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Cook and her partner, Donald Boyd, of Windermere, Fla.; and his son, Michael Dawson and his wife, Denise, of Bristol. Bill was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren: Katie Spear and her husband, Kyle, of Nobleboro; Mary Lincoln, of Nobleboro; Katie Wells and her husband, Brad, of Atlanta, Ga.; Noah Dawson and his wife, Norma, of New Harbor; and Jack Cook, of West Palm Beach, Fla. In addition, Bill was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Quincy, Odin, and Isaiah. His family will carry his love and memory forward for generations to come. They were his greatest joy, and his influence and spirit will live on through them, a testament to the profound impact he made in their lives.

As we celebrate Bill’s extraordinary life, we remember his endless kindness, joyful laughter, and the deep love he offered to everyone around him. His spirit will forever be a guiding light in our hearts.

A celebration of life for Bill Dawson will be held in the spring in Bristol. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations can be made to The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County or the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

